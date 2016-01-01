Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Thomas Slam Md. A Professional Corp.328 S 1st St Ste E, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 284-1997
2
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1437185295
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
