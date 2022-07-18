Overview

Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Lafferty works at SIMEDHealth in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.