Overview

Dr. Thomas Laedtke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Laedtke works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.