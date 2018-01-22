Dr. Thomas Laedtke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laedtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Laedtke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Laedtke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Laedtke works at
Locations
Southdale Internal Medicine PA6545 France Ave S Ste 510, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (763) 502-4877
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laedtke is a great doctor that genuinely cares about my health and well-being.
About Dr. Thomas Laedtke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Dr. Laedtke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laedtke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laedtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laedtke works at
Dr. Laedtke has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laedtke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Laedtke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laedtke.
