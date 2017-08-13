Dr. Thomas Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lacy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lacy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Tulane University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Lacy works at
Locations
Nemour's Children's Primary Care6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 350, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 794-5124
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lacy is in my opinion one of the best pediatricians this town has. I've known him since before his practice, as my children are adults now...all but one, and the 13 year old still goes to his practice! There is nothing greater in life than being blessed with a child with challenges both physically and developmentally, and having a pediatrician/pediatric group like TLC to help you follow his care.
About Dr. Thomas Lacy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Childrens Hospital of Alabama
- Tulane University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.