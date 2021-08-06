Overview

Dr. Thomas Lackey, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Florida|University Of Florida-Jacksonville|Vanderbilt University



Dr. Lackey works at Florida Lakes Surgical in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Lipomas and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.