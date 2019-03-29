Overview

Dr. Thomas Kurland, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Kurland works at MDVIP - York, Pennsylvania in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.