Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kunelis works at Central Arizona Medical Assocs in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates PA
    5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4951
  2. 2
    Central Arizona Medical Assocs
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 443-4068
  3. 3
    Paradise Valley Family Care Pllc
    3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 340-1689
  4. 4
    Pulmonary Associates
    1112 E MCDOWELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Cough
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Embolism
Sleep Apnea
Valley Fever
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bronchiectasis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Arthritis
Asbestosis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipid Disorders
Lung Nodule
Malaise and Fatigue
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Overweight
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma in Adults
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pain
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Empyema
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Headache
Hernia
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Rash
Respiratory Diseases
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Septic Embolism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Thoracentesis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 05, 2022
    I live out of state in NM and have had a horrendous experience trying to get a caring, knowledgeable pulmonary doctor. I finally came to the conclusion I need to seek care elsewhere. Dr. Kunelis listened to me, explained various methods of treatments and WANTED to help me. It was so refreshing to have a doctor who listens and cares! I highly recommend Dr. Kunelis!
    About Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558314625
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunelis has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

