Overview

Dr. Thomas Kun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Kun works at Endoscopy Center Of So Cal in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.