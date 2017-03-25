Overview

Dr. Thomas Kron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kron works at ENT Surgical Consultants in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

