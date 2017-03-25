See All Otolaryngologists in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Thomas Kron, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Kron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kron works at ENT Surgical Consultants in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients.

    ENT Surgical Consultants
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 435, New Lenox, IL 60451 (815) 725-1191
    Ear Nose and Throat Surgical Consultants
    2201 Glenwood Ave Ste 3060, Joliet, IL 60435 (815) 725-1191

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
  Silver Cross Hospital

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Outer Ear Infection
Mar 25, 2017
Dr Krono saved my life, I had an infected mucus seal and the reconstruction he did to my forehead was fantastic, thank you Doctor.
Larry Yates in Manteno — Mar 25, 2017
  Ear, Nose, and Throat
  45 years of experience
  English
  1972586899
  Mercy Hospital
  Univ Chicago
  Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
  Notre Dame
  Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
