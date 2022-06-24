Overview

Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Krivak works at ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Mars, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.