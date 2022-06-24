See All Oncologists in Canonsburg, PA
Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD

Oncology
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Krivak works at ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Mars, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eledath Krishnan, MB BS
Dr. Eledath Krishnan, MB BS
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Peters
    160 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 778-3033
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    West Penn Urogynecology
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116
  3. 3
    Cranberry
    7011 Crider Rd Ste 101, Mars, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 778-3033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vulvar Cancer
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krivak?

    Jun 24, 2022
    Had complete hysterectomy due to cancer and surgery was done robotically by Dr. Kravik. No problems, fast healing, great follow-up. Would highly recommend him. His staff is wonderful, too!
    Ann — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krivak to family and friends

    Dr. Krivak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krivak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609840057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • David Grant Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krivak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krivak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krivak has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.