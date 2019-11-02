See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (9)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kravitz works at EAST WEST MEDICAL ARTS in Santa Fe, NM.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosensory Santa Fe
    404 Brunn School Rd Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 02, 2019
    Dr. Kravitz is a phenomenal PCP! Unfortunately, I moved out of state 10 years ago and have never found another doctor of his caliber.
    About Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1295838100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kravitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kravitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kravitz works at EAST WEST MEDICAL ARTS in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Kravitz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

