Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Thomas W. Kramer MD Inc.5969 E Broad St Ste 404, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 863-1133
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6356
- 3 275 Taylor Station Rd Unit A, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have achalasia, a severe swallowing problem. My regular doctors were prevented from performing the emergency by their hospitals. Dr. Kramer at Mt Carmel East took me in as a new patient. He was great. He was willing to help me with my emergency without any hesitation.I highly recommend him. He is a 5 star doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235146465
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.