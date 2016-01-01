Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5250Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083635742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
