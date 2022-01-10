Overview

Dr. Thomas Kowalsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kowalsky works at Associates In General and Vascular Surgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.