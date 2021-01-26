Overview

Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

