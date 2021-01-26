Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD
Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 585, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Kowalski recently performed a procedure to end my recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis that other physicians spent 10 years telling me needed to be done but could not be due to the risk of...pancreatitis. They (GI specialists) preferred to refer me to someone else or wait to see if it happened again (spoiler: it did, no matter what I did-- no alcohol, no medications including birth control due to progesterone because MAYBE, limited food intake, restricted exercise options-- 10 times). Over those 10 years, my 3 children grew up and we never knew when an attack would happen. I became pretty anxious about every new physician. One visit with Dr. Kowalski and he, respectfully but firmly, dismissed the excuses. His experience speaks for itself when you hear him discuss your case-- YOUR life that you have been living that someone suddenly seems to understand. His team was excellent, and his skill is impeccable. I had NO issues with the procedure.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1952360596
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
