Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (160)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kowalski works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    132 S 10th St Ste 585, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatitis
Gallstones
Food Allergy
Pancreatitis
Gallstones
Food Allergy

Treatment frequency



Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 160 ratings
Patient Ratings (160)
5 Star
(141)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 26, 2021
Dr. Kowalski recently performed a procedure to end my recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis that other physicians spent 10 years telling me needed to be done but could not be due to the risk of...pancreatitis. They (GI specialists) preferred to refer me to someone else or wait to see if it happened again (spoiler: it did, no matter what I did-- no alcohol, no medications including birth control due to progesterone because MAYBE, limited food intake, restricted exercise options-- 10 times). Over those 10 years, my 3 children grew up and we never knew when an attack would happen. I became pretty anxious about every new physician. One visit with Dr. Kowalski and he, respectfully but firmly, dismissed the excuses. His experience speaks for itself when you hear him discuss your case-- YOUR life that you have been living that someone suddenly seems to understand. His team was excellent, and his skill is impeccable. I had NO issues with the procedure.
About Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
NPI Number
  • 1952360596
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Internship
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kowalski works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kowalski’s profile.

Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

160 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

