Dr. Thomas Kowalkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kowalkowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ronceverte, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Princeton Community Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Locations
Greenbrier Valley Urology Associates Inc.1521 Maplewood Ave, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions (304) 647-5642
119 Maplewood Avenue at Fairlea119 Maplewood Ave, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions (304) 647-5642
Greenbrier Valley Urology302 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 929-5100
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center1320 Maplewood Ave, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions (304) 647-5642
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had kidney stones and from the very beginning he helped me. He is very professional and understanding. He was concerned with my issues and answered my questions. He broke my stones up an earlier Dr missed and I wasn't able to find any pieces of stones this time. They were totally gone! The staff were friendly as well. I recommend Dr.K.
About Dr. Thomas Kowalkowski, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalkowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalkowski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalkowski.
