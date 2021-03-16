Dr. Thomas Kovaleski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovaleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kovaleski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kovaleski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Kovaleski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovaleski?
Quite frankly I loved him! He listened to me and showed me the utmost respect. He treated me accordingly to my disease and activities at the time. I thought he would be retired but am pleased he is still practicing.
About Dr. Thomas Kovaleski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629037338
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovaleski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovaleski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovaleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovaleski works at
Dr. Kovaleski has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovaleski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovaleski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovaleski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovaleski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovaleski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.