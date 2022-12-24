Overview

Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kovack works at Hand And Microsurgery Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.