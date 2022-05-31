Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosztowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kosztowski works at
Locations
1
Texas Back Institute - Central Plano4001 W 15 Medical Ofc Ste 455 Bldg 3, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 923-6785
2
Denton3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 308, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 253-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Texas Back Institute6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 301-7699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When I first went to see Dr. Kosztowski I was afraid and unsure as I never saw a neurosurgeon for my back. My pain was a 10 plus, I could barely walk. He listened to what I had to say and made sure to go over all the medical records from previous doctors and then ordered his tests. Dr Kosztowski is knowledgeable and took the time to go over everything with me… he did not rush through any of our visits and was compassionate in understanding the pain I was experiencing. He did not try to rush me into surgery as he knew I was afraid. He worked with me to share his knowledge of what was wrong with my back and different avenues that I might take. He was honest in what he felt was best but also letting me know he was there for me whatever I decided to help get me quality of my life back. I had surgery about a month ago.I can walk and in process of healing and going through rehab. I am so thankful that I had such a wonderful, experienced and empathetic doctor to help me through this.
About Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1003041336
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosztowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosztowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosztowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosztowski works at
Dr. Kosztowski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosztowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosztowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosztowski.
