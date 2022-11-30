Overview

Dr. Thomas Koshy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.