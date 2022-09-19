Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korpar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, PA.
Dr. Korpar works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Family Dental Care10 Old Mill Blvd # 109, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 279-5480Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korpar?
Dr. Korpar and the team at Washington Family Dental are always fantastic. Scheduling is easy (with great late hours), billing/charges are explained well, Dr. Korpar listens to your concerns and goes through any processes thoroughly with great empathy and no judgement.
About Dr. Thomas Korpar, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538511696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korpar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korpar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Korpar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Korpar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korpar works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Korpar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.