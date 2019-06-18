Overview

Dr. Thomas Koroscil, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Koroscil works at JO Y PELFREY MD in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.