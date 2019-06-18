Dr. Koroscil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Koroscil, DO
Dr. Thomas Koroscil, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Koroscil works at
Locations
Jo Yvette Pelfrey5678 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 223-5350
- 2 128 E Apple St Fl 2, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 223-5350
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He is the most kind, knowledgeable, caring Endo I've ever had. Very well versed in Type 1 and insulin pump therapy and extremely thorough. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Thomas Koroscil, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811953680
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koroscil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koroscil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koroscil works at
Dr. Koroscil has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koroscil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Koroscil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koroscil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koroscil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koroscil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.