Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (73)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Korkos works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Bluemound Surgery Center
    N4W22370 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 970-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adolescent Cancer
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adolescent Cancer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Feb 15, 2017
    Dr hussussian is a amazing and caring surgeon I had a breast reduction December 8th 2016 he explained everything very clear to me before my surgery also the staff and nurses are absolutely amazing very friendly and great attitudes I went from a 36 ddd to a absolutely perfect 34 large c I'm very pleased with my results ?? I have now referred 2 of my friends that also need a breast reduction !!!! I'm 47 years old now guess what no more neck pain or all that digging in shoulders no soars or scabs
    Lori Corsetti in Waukesha, WI — Feb 15, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245297464
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korkos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korkos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korkos works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Korkos’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

