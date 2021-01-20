See All Cardiologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Thomas Kong, MD

Cardiology
33 years of experience

Dr. Thomas Kong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.

Dr. Kong works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 350, Oxnard, CA 93030

Jan 20, 2021
He's been my cardiologist for at least 10 years. Very professional, answers all my questions. Appointments are on time. Great doctor
About Dr. Thomas Kong, MD

  Cardiology
  33 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1881798056
Education & Certifications

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kong works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kong’s profile.

Dr. Kong has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

