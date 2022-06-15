Overview

Dr. Thomas Komorowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Komorowski works at Ocean Neurosurgical in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.