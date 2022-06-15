Dr. Thomas Komorowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Komorowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Ocean Neurosurgical1530 ROUTE 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0600
- 2 9 Hospital Dr Ste A21, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 840-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Waiting rooms are small and crowded. That said, my wife and I have been using Dr Komorowski for a number of years and we have the utmost confidence in his medical care. He is Professional. Friendly. Extremely thorough. Highly recommended.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komorowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komorowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komorowski has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komorowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komorowski speaks Polish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Komorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komorowski.
