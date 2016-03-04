Overview

Dr. Thomas Kockinis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kockinis works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.