Dr. Thomas Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Koch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Koch works at
Locations
-
1
Garcia and Powers Associates451 Chew St Ste 306, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4512
-
2
Allentown Ear Nose & Throat1728 W Jonathan St Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 628-1225
-
3
A Plus Bariatrics and General Surgery LLC325 N 5th St Fl 3, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4512
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
Today was my first visit to Dr. Koch. I was very impressed with him, his staff, the thorough exam, explanation of problem, a plan for future. Along with good medical care, the whole experience was a pleasure.
About Dr. Thomas Koch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1871570127
Education & Certifications
- Dr Arena/Mercy Hospital
- University MD Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koch speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.