Dr. Kobylski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Kobylski Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Kobylski Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
- 1 6760 Old Mclean Village Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 893-1510
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Took the time to figure out a very complex case of co-occurring issues for my child and stuck with us to get right med combo. Multiple doctors before just kind of gave up.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790888220
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
