Dr. Thomas Knutson Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Knutson Jr works at CENTER FOR ORTHOPEDIC EXCELLENCE, PLLC in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.