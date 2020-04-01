Overview

Dr. Thomas Knox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Knox works at COLLINS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES PC in Hartford, CT with other offices in Stafford Springs, CT and West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.