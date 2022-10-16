Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knackstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They completed their fellowship with Dermatology Professionals Inc
Dr. Knackstedt works at
Locations
Pinehurst Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center5 Regional Cir, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knackstedt took great care of me. I felt confident in his skillset and he made me feel at ease. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD
- Dermatology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Professionals Inc
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knackstedt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knackstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knackstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knackstedt has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Plantar Wart and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knackstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knackstedt speaks German.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Knackstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knackstedt.
