Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (14)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Klootwyk works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Runner's Knee
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2020
    A week before our wedding my now hubby blew his knee out stepping into our car. Dr. Klootwyk made the repairs and 26 years later it's still going strong. We were impressed then with his talent and office staff. And we continue to be thankful for his services.
    About Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245284967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meth Sports Med-Meth Hosp
    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klootwyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klootwyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klootwyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klootwyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klootwyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klootwyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

