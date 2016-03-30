See All Hematologists in Neenah, WI
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Klinkhammer works at ThedaCare Cancer Care Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Neenah
    100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 340, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4704
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4705
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2016
    Dr Klinkhammer explained my diagnosis and treatment plan in detail. Any issues or complications I had were addressed and taken care of immediately. Without Dr Klinkhammer, Shelley, and all the great nurses and staff i dont think i would of made it through chemo. They made myself, family, and friends very welcome and comfortable.
    Cassie in Menasha, WI — Mar 30, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851479067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

