Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Klinkhammer works at ThedaCare Cancer Care Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.