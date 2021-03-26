Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Tamarac Office7850 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (754) 233-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Klein is very knowledgeable about the latest and best treatments for his patients. The medical staff at the Tamarac facility is also top notch. Best treatment experience for a challenging period in any cancer patient’s life. Very positive experience from beginning to end!
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1396902813
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein speaks Romanian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
