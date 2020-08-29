Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Klein, MD
Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Heart Institute62 W 7th Ave Ste 450, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
I really like Dr Kline he keeps me informed and he cares about my health as much as I care about it
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- The Mount Sinai Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Hamilton University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
