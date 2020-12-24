Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirisits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and Washington County Hospital.
Locations
Thomas J Kirisits DPM3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 212, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 849-2333
Medical Arts Clinic1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-6751
Parkland Health Center - Farmington1101 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-6451
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best yes he does run late on occasion but he does alkt work at the rest homes an is called on alot for Emergency surgery.. but worth the wait ...
About Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053352005
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
