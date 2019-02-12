Overview

Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kipps works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.