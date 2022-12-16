Overview

Dr. Thomas Kintanar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Kintanar works at Lutheran Medical Group LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.