Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Kinney works at Daniel Butz MD SC in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.