Dr. Thomas Kindl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Kindl, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bryan, OH.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers433 W High St, Bryan, OH 43506 Directions (419) 633-7343
Blanchard Valley Pain Management1900 S Main 3 Bldg St Fl Ruse, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-5555
McLaren St. Luke's Pain Clinic5759 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5986
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Top notch doctor and great communicator.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Kindl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindl has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindl.
