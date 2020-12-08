Overview

Dr. Thomas Kindl, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bryan, OH.



Dr. Kindl works at Community Hospitals And Wellness Centers in Bryan, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH and Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.