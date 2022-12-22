Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Boston Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital
Locations
Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 364-5653Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital
- San Francisco General Hospital|St. Mary's Hospital &amp; Medical Center|University Of Virginia Health System
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
291 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.