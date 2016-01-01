Overview

Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Kim works at Dermatology Associates Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.