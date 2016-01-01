Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Westlake1240 S Westlake Blvd Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 495-0551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1033179072
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.