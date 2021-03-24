Dr. Killian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Killian, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Killian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Killian works at
Locations
Gateway Medical Group647 Dunlop Ln Ste 101, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3750
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Walked in..signed in..sat down..nurse came and got me! Fast and efficient. Dr Killian is an old school physician..no BS, gets to the point, tells it like it is. The kind of Doctor you instinctively trust with your life
About Dr. Thomas Killian, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killian has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.
