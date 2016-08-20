Overview

Dr. Thomas Killeen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Killeen works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.