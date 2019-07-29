Overview

Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Kiernan works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.