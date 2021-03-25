See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Chester, OH
Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (80)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati-Cinicinnati, Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kiefhaber works at TriHealth Hand Surgery Specialists, Inc in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Surgery Specialist
    7798 Discovery Dr Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-2663
  2. 2
    Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation
    538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-6000
  3. 3
    Montgomery
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Comprehensive Benefits Plan
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Great hand surgeon.compassionate, competent, caring
    — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457347544
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    • University of Cincinnati
    • U Cincinnati
    • University Of Cincinnati-Cinicinnati, Ohio
    • Duke University
