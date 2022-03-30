Dr. Thomas Ketterer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ketterer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ketterer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Ketterer works at
Locations
Mesa Ear Nose and Throat PC726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 614-5406
Valley ENT4140 E Baseline Rd Ste 211, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 273-8680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ketterer gently cleaned ear wax out of both of my ears. He was quick and efficient. We discussed hearing loss and he sent me for a test. He referred me to Erik to talk about hearing aids.
About Dr. Thomas Ketterer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174501852
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ketterer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketterer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ketterer works at
Dr. Ketterer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketterer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketterer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketterer.
