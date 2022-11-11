Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kesman works at
Locations
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needless to say, spine surgery is a very scary prospect. Accepting it, then finding a doctor is the next hurdle. I am 5 months post surgery from my cervical spine fusion and feel extremely fortunate to have had Dr. Kesman as my doctor. He and his office was very easy to work with. Dr. Kesman was very available, easy to talk to and communicated well to help me make my decision. I can't say that I was at ease about the surgery. It helped that Dr. Kesman has a great bed side manner and is a compassionate doctor. I highly, highly recommend Dr. Kesman if you are looking for a spine surgeon.
About Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033230776
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesman has seen patients for Spondylitis, Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesman.
