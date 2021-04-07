Dr. Kenney Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Kenney Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kenney Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Kenney Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-3445
-
2
South Suburban Gastroenterology1085 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2922
-
3
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenney Jr?
Dr. Kenney is a fabulous doctor. He is so kind and really listens to any concerns you have. I recently had a colonoscopy done by Dr. Kenney and it went really well. I’ve seen many GI doctors and none of them compare to Dr. Kenney. I would definitely recommend him if you are experiencing any GI issues he’s fantastic.
About Dr. Thomas Kenney Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851328959
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney Jr works at
Dr. Kenney Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.