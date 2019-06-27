Dr. Thomas Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Keller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center.
Dr. Keller works at
Locations
-
1
Alaska Native Medical Center4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 729-1600
-
2
Windward Orthopaedic Group Kaneohe Office46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 402, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 235-6467
-
3
Winward Orthopedic Group30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4658
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alaska Native Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
unbelievably fabulous! brilliant surgeon!
About Dr. Thomas Keller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225297997
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Virginia Tech
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.